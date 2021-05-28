Trending Stories
Biden Administration Is 'Taking A Very Close Look' At Vaccine Passports, DHS Secretary Says

A man is seen using a digital vaccination passport app on a smartphone.
Shutterstock | 499414
News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in an interview on Friday that President Joe Biden's administration is "taking a very close look" at vaccine passports.

Countries across the globe have begun announcing so-called vaccine passports -- documentation proving that one has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus -- in an apparent effort to curb the spread of the dangerous disease.

The controversial idea has not yet taken off in the United States, but Mayorkas' statement clearly suggests that at least some in the Biden administration are in favor of it.

Vaccine Passports

Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America, Mayorkas was asked whether the administration has plans to launch vaccine passports that would be used for travelling into or out of the United States.

"We're taking a very close look at that," Mayorkas said, according to The Hill.

"You know, one of our principles that has guided us throughout this pandemic is the value of diversity, equity and inclusion and making sure that any passport that we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised."

Vaccines

Mayorkas also noted that the Biden administration has made sure there are vaccination centers across the nation, encouraging all Americans to get inoculated.

"We’ve got vaccination centers everywhere -- no more than a few miles from everyone’s homes. And it’s so important to get that vaccine, make one safe, make one’s loved ones and friends safe around you," he said.

As reported by Bloomberg, over 291 million doses of the vaccine have been given so far in the U.S. More than 1.78 billion doses have been administered across the world.

DHS

A spokesperson for the DHS clarified Mayorkas' comments, noting that vaccine passports would be used to make it easier for Americans to travel.

"We’ve always said we’re looking at how we can ensure Americans traveling abroad have a quick and easy way to enter other countries. That’s what the Secretary was referring to; ensuring that all U.S. travelers will be able to easily meet any anticipated foreign country entry requirements," the spokesperson said.

"There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential," they added.

GOP Opposition 

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks at a hearing.
Gettyimages | Pool

Republican lawmakers have strongly pushed back against the idea of vaccine passports.

Several red states have already banned local governments and business from asking for proof of vaccination, claiming that any such requirement would violate a person's privacy and the right to refuse vaccination.

As reported by Fox News, Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has introduced a bill that would ban vaccine passports, prohibit the Biden administration from mandating vaccines and ban employers from discriminating based on whether a worker got vaccinated against coronavirus.

