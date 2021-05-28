Biden Administration Is 'Taking A Very Close Look' At Vaccine Passports, DHS Secretary Says

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in an interview on Friday that President Joe Biden's administration is "taking a very close look" at vaccine passports.

Countries across the globe have begun announcing so-called vaccine passports -- documentation proving that one has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus -- in an apparent effort to curb the spread of the dangerous disease.

The controversial idea has not yet taken off in the United States, but Mayorkas' statement clearly suggests that at least some in the Biden administration are in favor of it.