Gwen Stefani Interview Has Twitter Convinced She's A Republican

As reported by BuzzFeed, Shelton faced a somewhat politically charged backlash on social media when he released his song "Minimum Wage." Some critics deemed the song "tone deaf," and Shelton had a message for them.
"They just want to hear what they want to hear, and they want to pick a fight," he told CMT. "No matter what your intention is, no matter what the truth is, they want it to be something that they can be upset about so that they can get on social media and try to grab a headline."
Stefani seems to agree that social media isn't always the friendliest place.
"I don't need to go on Instagram and say 'girl power.' I just need to live and be a good person and leave a trail of greatness behind me. Stop talking about it and stop trying to bully everybody about it," she said.
Stefani also revealed that she's all about togetherness when she decided to defend herself against accusations of cultural appropriation instead of apologizing to the cultures she's been accused of appropriating from.
"We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more," she said.