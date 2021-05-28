Gwen Stefani Interview Has Twitter Convinced She's A Republican

Gwen Stefani was asked about where she stands politically during a recent interview, and her decision to answer the question was a rarity for the singer. However, some people weren't satisfied with what she said.

Stefani, 51, told Paper Magazine that she "wasn't political" growing up, and she explained why she doesn't share the same passion some other celebs have for talking politics.

"I'm not a political science major. I am not that person. Everyone knows that. So why would I even talk about it?" she stated.