Things have been intense throughout Port Charles this week and General Hospital spoilers suggest Friday's episode will follow that trend. Carly thought she had a plan for dealing with Cyrus, but it didn't go quite as planned. However, Jason may swoop in and save the day. Elsewhere, Finn will continue to worry about Chase.

Carly concocted a scheme to get Spinelli back from Cyrus without giving up Gladys. Ava was in place to help, but Nikolas went rogue and turned Carly's plan upside down.