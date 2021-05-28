Larsa Pippen Celebrates Weekend Pool Vibes In Striking Olive Suit

Larsa Pippen is bringing on the weekend in her bikini and she invited her 2 million Instagram followers to join her. The 46-year-old reality star and entrepreneur, fresh from her OnlyFans join, continues to make headlines for her personal dramas after dating married NBA player Malik Beasley, but it was all about the Friday energy earlier today as she updated bikini-ready and striking a fierce pose by a giant water slide. Larsa, who has been making headlines for "counting my blessings" in a bikini, is now vibing in one. Check it out below.