Larsa Pippen Celebrates Weekend Pool Vibes In Striking Olive Suit

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is bringing on the weekend in her bikini and she invited her 2 million Instagram followers to join her. The 46-year-old reality star and entrepreneur, fresh from her OnlyFans join, continues to make headlines for her personal dramas after dating married NBA player Malik Beasley, but it was all about the Friday energy earlier today as she updated bikini-ready and striking a fierce pose by a giant water slide. Larsa, who has been making headlines for "counting my blessings" in a bikini, is now vibing in one. Check it out below.

Friday Vibes

Larsa Pippen by a Ferrari
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Larsa fronts media outlets for a continued online hate storm with Montana Yao - the 23-year-old wife to Malik swiftly filed for divorce after November 2020 photos showed Larsa holding hands with the Minnesota Timberwolves player in a Miami mall. Larsa has now ended her relationship with him.

Keeping it strictly about the chilled vibes and sunshine, Larsa updated all confident and wearing her signature anklet as she posed with one leg raised and near massive and poolside waterslide steps.

Keep Scrolling For The Snap!

The Larsa Marie jewelry founder, whose 2020-launched brand joins her Larsa Pippen Fitness one, went glam in shades for her snap, taking to her caption with a kiss emoji and writing: "Friday vibes."

"Wow," one fan replied, with another saying: "It's lit." Larsa is fresh from going bubblegum-pink in a bikini as she told her followers: "Woke up counting my blessings🙏🏼. Hope your day is full of love and light 😘." 

Keep scrolling for more photos and the OnlyFans announcement after the snap.

Joining OnlyFans

Larsa Pippen indoor selfie
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Larsa, who has been busy on Instagram as she continues to influence for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, has also been toeing new waters. Earlier this week, the mom of four raised eyebrows as she announced she'd signed up to adult subscription site OnlyFans, joining the likes of 23-year-old actress Bella Thorne, 23-year-old model Jordyn Woods, and ex to Kanye West, Amber Rose.

Larsa shared a sizzling video including workout, lingerie, and bikini action, telling fans "I dont care what anyone says." More after the video.

Women On Their 'Own Terms'

Addressing fans, the former Real Housewives of Miami star wrote: "Every woman can love and live on her own terms."

"Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans! It’s got behind the scenes of my wild life, me showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DM’s where we get to talk," she added, encouraging fans to "subscribe."

