In a scathing statement released Friday, former President Donald Trump ripped into former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan.

Ryan was elected Speaker of the House in October 2015 following John Boehner's retirement and led the GOP during the first two years of Trump's presidency, until 2018 when Democrats won control of the lower chamber.

He was also the 2012 Republican Party vice presidential nominee, running unsuccessfully alongside Utah Sen. Mitt Romney against then-President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 election.