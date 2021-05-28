Cheryl Burke Recalls 'Huge Fan' Donald Trump Barging Into Her Dressing Room

Cheryl Burke had an awkward encounter with former president Donald Trump while she was changing her clothes. On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars pro appeared on the E! series Overserved, which is hosted by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. Burke recalled how Trump barged into her dressing room without knocking or asking permission. She also revealed the odd way that he shook her hand.
The incident took place years before Trump's former press secretary, Sean Spicer, competed against Burke on DWTS.