Hailey Bieber Rocks Gorgeous Gingham For 'Vogue' Shoot

Hailey Bieber gave off fresh summer vibes in gorgeous new photos from her latest Vogue shoot. The supermodel wife of Justin Bieber, who this year graced the covers of Vogue Brazil and Vogue Paris, teamed up with the fashion and lifestyle magazine once again for the June/July 2021 issue.

Snapshots posted to her Instagram page late at night on Thursday showed the 24-year-old media personality and socialite hitting the beach in style, snagging over 1 million likes in just three hours. Check out her colorful summer looks below!