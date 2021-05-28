Trending Stories
Hailey Bieber Rocks Gorgeous Gingham For 'Vogue' Shoot

Hailey Bieber attends the Calvin Klein 'A Night of Music, Discovery and Celebration' event on November 20, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.
Gettyimages | Sebastian Reuter
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Hailey Bieber gave off fresh summer vibes in gorgeous new photos from her latest Vogue shoot. The supermodel wife of Justin Bieber, who this year graced the covers of Vogue Brazil and Vogue Paris, teamed up with the fashion and lifestyle magazine once again for the June/July 2021 issue. 

Snapshots posted to her Instagram page late at night on Thursday showed the 24-year-old media personality and socialite hitting the beach in style, snagging over 1 million likes in just three hours. Check out her colorful summer looks below! 

A New Summer Vibe

Giphy | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Shot by Hugo Comte, the pictures showed Hailey rocking "preppy" gingham prints in bold colors as she aimed to deliver "a new take on beach dressing," detailed Vogue

In one snap of herself kneeling in the sand, the Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger model wore a vibrant checkered tee and scarf. She paired them with an emerald-green miniskirt adorned with glittery pink flowers to matched her knitted bucket hat.

The gorgeous blonde was makeup-free, showing off her natural beauty and wavy locks that fluttered in the breeze.

 

 

Bohemian Beauty

Another pic portrayed a smiling, fresh-faced Hailey in an orange-sherbert gingham bikini top. She added a bohemian vibe with a pastel-pink beaded miniskirt, which sported a dainty floral print. A cowrie shell necklace finished off the chic yet laid-back look. 

Hailey also shared a close-up of herself slaying a graphic bikini top and Gucci vest combo, which she topped off with a crochet hat. The looks were styled by Garage Magazine fashion director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who also posted the photos on her Instagram.  

 

Beach Perfect

Hailey Bieber at Saint Laurent mens spring summer 20 show on June 06, 2019 in Malibu, California.
Gettyimages | Neilson Barnard

Fresh from Kendall Jenner's star-studded tequila launch party, Hailey went on an uploading spree, serving up a fourth Vogue look in a follow-up post. Clad in a bright-yellow co-ord with contrasting black accents, she got behind the wheel in a cropped polo shirt and Moschino Couture skirt with leopard-print detailing.

The updates sparked a lot of attention among fellow models and celebrities, with the likes of Khloe Kardashian and Addison Rae blowing up the comments section. 

Pretty In Pink

Hailey Bieber attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Gettyimages | Neilson Barnard

Additional photos published by Vogue, which can be viewed here, followed much in the same vein, illustrating a mixture of checkered prints and satin-pink swimwear. In one picture uploaded on the magazine's website, Hailey went haute couture in a pink Givenchy dress and a tie-dye jumper tied around her waist. 

"For Bieber’s day at the beach, it’s all about a laid-back luxury rooted in Southern California, but with hints of somewhere more far-flung," noted Vogue.

"We’re sensing a bit of the Caribbean, the Aeolian Islands, and even some earlier era, like, the 1990s?" 

 

