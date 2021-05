Turner would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Nets. He would give them a young two-way contributor who could serve as their starting center in the 2021-22 NBA season. Turner's arrival would help the Nets in terms of scoring, rebounding, protecting the rim, and floor-spacing. This season, the 25-year-old big man averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Having a big man who could knock down three-pointers would make it easier for Harden, Durant, and Irving to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.