Trending Stories
Basketball

LA Lakers Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Three Draft Picks For Jerami Grant, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

TV

Roger Howarth's Back On 'General Hospital' And Fans Have Thoughts

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

Celebrities

Ayesha Curry Pool-Ready With Margaritas For 'Bliss' Date With Steph

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini All Sun-Kissed On Ocean Date With Herself

Celtics Could Acquire Jonas Valanciunas For Nesmith, Thompson & 2021 First-Rounder In Proposed Trade

Jonas Valanciunas complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the departure of Al Horford in 2019, the Boston Celtics have been active on the trade market, searching for a defensive-minded big man. The Celtics may have added Tristan Thompson in the 2020 free agency but with his current performance, he's clearly not the answer to Boston's major frontcourt concern. When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Celtics are expected to target a quality big man that would complement their core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Kemba Walker.

Jonas Valanciunas To Celtics

Jonas Valanciunas taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of best trades every NBA team can actually make in the 2021 offseason. For the Celtics, it's the hypothetical deal that would send Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas to Beantown this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be sending a package that includes Tristan Thompson, Aaron Nesmith, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for Valanciunas.

If the deal would push through, Swartz believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Jonas Valanciunas An Ideal Replacement For Al Horford

Al Horford guarding Jonas Valanciunas
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Valanciunas would be the perfect replacement for Horford at the Celtics' starting center position. His potential arrival in Beantown is expected to boost the Celtics' performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from being a quality rim protector, he would also give the Celtics a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, and a floor-spacer.

This season, the 29-year-old big man is averaging 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 59.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Jonas Valanciunas Elevates Status In The Eastern Conference

Successfully acquiring Valanciunas in the 2021 offseason would elevate the Celtics' status in the Eastern Conference. With the years he spent with Ja Morant in Memphis, Valanciunas won't have a hard time making himself fit alongside young stars like Tatum and Brown in Boston. Though his addition won't immediately make them an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season, adding Valanciunas to the core of Tatum, Brown, Smart, and Walker would give the Celtics a realistic chance of beating Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks in a best-of-seven series.

Why The Grizzlies Would Make The Trade

Tristan Thompson finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Grizzlies, especially if they don't consider Valanciunas as part of their long-term future. By sending him to Boston, the Grizzlies would be receiving a veteran backup center with championship experience in Thompson, a young player in Nesmith, and a future first-rounder.

"The Grizzlies would be selling high on the veteran center, one who will hit free agency next year," Swartz wrote. "Having Jaren Jackson Jr. back along with Xavier Tillman means Memphis should still be OK up front, especially with Thompson now on board. Nesmith, 21, was the 14th overall pick in 2020 and shot 37.0 percent from three as a rookie. He'd be a core piece for the young Grizzlies moving forward, as would the mid-first-round pick Memphis would also receive as part of the deal."

Latest Headlines

Roger Howarth's Back On 'General Hospital' And Fans Have Thoughts

May 28, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini All Sun-Kissed On Ocean Date With Herself

May 28, 2021

Ayesha Curry Pool-Ready With Margaritas For 'Bliss' Date With Steph

May 27, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Mixes Work 'With Pleasure' While Barefoot In Bed

May 27, 2021

Kylie Jenner Channels Her 'Fire Sign' In Fierce Catsuit Pose

May 27, 2021

Angela Simmons Celebrates Sexy Women With Swim Calendar

May 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.