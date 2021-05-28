Celtics Could Acquire Jonas Valanciunas For Nesmith, Thompson & 2021 First-Rounder In Proposed Trade

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of best trades every NBA team can actually make in the 2021 offseason. For the Celtics, it's the hypothetical deal that would send Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas to Beantown this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be sending a package that includes Tristan Thompson, Aaron Nesmith, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for Valanciunas.

If the deal would push through, Swartz believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.