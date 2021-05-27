Kaley Cuoco Mixes Work 'With Pleasure' While Barefoot In Bed

Kaley Cuoco is showing Instagram how work can be mixed "with pleasure" - straight from her bed. The 35-year-old sitcom star, less about Big Bang Theory and more about The Flight Attendant these days, was today shouting out yet more on-screen content, with stories on her Instagram peeping how she's prepping to play Doris Day. Kaley, who has fronted media outlets since she shifted from comedy to thriller in November 2020, is set to play iconic face Doris in an upcoming Warner Bros. Limited series. See it below.