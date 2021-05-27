Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ayesha Curry Pool-Ready With Margaritas For 'Bliss' Date With Steph

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Three Draft Picks For Jerami Grant, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Celebrities

Angela Simmons Celebrates Sexy Women With Swim Calendar

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Mixes Work 'With Pleasure' While Barefoot In Bed

Kaley Cuoco Mixes Work 'With Pleasure' While Barefoot In Bed

Kaley Cuoco clsoe up
Gettyimages | Rich Fury
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is showing Instagram how work can be mixed "with pleasure" - straight from her bed. The 35-year-old sitcom star, less about Big Bang Theory and more about The Flight Attendant these days, was today shouting out yet more on-screen content, with stories on her Instagram peeping how she's prepping to play Doris Day. Kaley, who has fronted media outlets since she shifted from comedy to thriller in November 2020, is set to play iconic face Doris in an upcoming Warner Bros. Limited series. See it below.

Always A Balance

Kaley Cuoco pouring coffee
Gettyimages | Ilya S. Savenok

Scroll for the photo. Kaley made headlines in March as she was revealed to have been cast in Doris Day: Her Own Story. The girl behind Penny will play iconic singer and actress Day, who died aged 97 in 2019. The '40s and '50s era is likely one Kaley has been reading up on, and her bed shot today showed a book very relevant to her new role.

The low-key snap, from Kaley's $12 million Hidden Hills home, came in selfie mode and peeped her bare feet as she chilled in gray sweatpants.

See The Photo Below!

Kaley, who was reading the book behind her new series role, was seen with the work in one hand, but the camera took something else in. The actress' legs, set apart and amid cozy white blankets, were busy being cuddled by her chihuahua, Dumptruck Dumpy. 2020 marked Kaley and husband Karl Cook taking in what would turn out to be their pandemic "foster fail."

"MIXING WORK WITH PLEASURE," Kaley captioned the shot, one shared with her 6.7 million followers. See it below.

Scroll For More Photos!

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley has yet to make a statement regarding her Doris Day role, but she hasn't been quiet on Instagram when it comes to, well, just about everything. Kaley has been celebrating seeing a billboard of herself on Sunset Strip, CA, also ramping up promotional content as she's snapped up by Olly wellness.

Kaley also made headlines this month for revealing the ten items she can't live without, not limited to $10 Justin's Honey Almond Butter, plus a magic cream she sticks inside her nose. Scroll for it.

Stuff Up Her Nose

Kaley Cuoco by a window
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Speaking of the Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Cream, which retails for $32, Kaley revealed:

"I fell in love with it after my makeup artist on The Flight Attendant started using it on me as a barrier cream. I ended up ordering a ton. I apply it absolutely everywhere: my hands, lips, neck, elbows, face. Because it’s allergy season now, I’ve actually been putting it in my nose, too. I use it if I have any sort of chafing or irritation. It can really, truly go anywhere."

Latest Headlines

Roger Howarth's Back On 'General Hospital' And Fans Have Thoughts

May 28, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini All Sun-Kissed On Ocean Date With Herself

May 28, 2021

Ayesha Curry Pool-Ready With Margaritas For 'Bliss' Date With Steph

May 27, 2021

Kylie Jenner Channels Her 'Fire Sign' In Fierce Catsuit Pose

May 27, 2021

Angela Simmons Celebrates Sexy Women With Swim Calendar

May 27, 2021

Ariel Winter Rocks Gorgeous Gingham For Rocking Chair 'Moods'

May 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.