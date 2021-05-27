Trending Stories
President Biden Says Some Republicans 'Have No Shame'

President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

At a press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden took a swipe at Republican lawmakers who voted against his COVID-19 relief bill but now take credit for it.

Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed both chambers of the United States Congress without a single Republican vote, but that has not stopped Republicans for touting some of the legislation's most popular elements.

For example, some GOP lawmakers have touted the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which provides funding for small businesses, despite voting against it.

No Shame

"I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list of how back in their districts, they’re bragging about the rescue plan," Biden told a group of reporters, according to The Hill.

"I mean, some people have no shame," the president continued, noting that he is "happy" Republicans realize the relief bill has helped struggling businesses and families.

"I'm happy they know that it benefitted their constituents. And it’s OK with me. But if you’re going to try to take credit for what you’ve done, don’t get in the way of what we still need to do."

Taking Credit 

Several Republican lawmakers have openly bragged about providing financial assistance to small businesses, though they refused to support Biden's relief package.

Notably, Reps.  Greg Pence of Indiana, Beth Van Duyne of Texas, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and Elise Stefanik of New York have all tweeted or made public statements praising the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

In response, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), recently announced that it would launch an advertisement campaign slamming Republicans for taking credit for popular programs they refused to support for partisan reasons.

Investments 

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

At Thursday's press conference, Biden also called for investments in climate-friendly industries and infrastructure, but noted that Republicans remain opposed to his ideas.

"This is the right time to invest when we have historically low interest rates. Investing now with a plan to pay for it... is a fiscally responsible thing to do. Of course, there are critics out there who want to stand still," he said.

Biden has proposed increasing the corporate tax rate to pay for his infrastructure plan, but Republicans have slammed the suggestion.

Criticism 

Experts have praised Biden for signing a massive stimulus package into law, but some fear that the U.S. economy could overheat and bring a resurgence in inflation.

In a recent column for The Washington Post, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers said that U.S. gross domestic product will soon reach a new peak and predicted that unemployment could fall below 4 percent in the next 12 months.

However, Summers warned, inflation is now the "primary risk" to the American economy and policymakers should keep that in mind.

