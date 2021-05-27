President Biden Says Some Republicans 'Have No Shame'

At a press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden took a swipe at Republican lawmakers who voted against his COVID-19 relief bill but now take credit for it.

Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed both chambers of the United States Congress without a single Republican vote, but that has not stopped Republicans for touting some of the legislation's most popular elements.

For example, some GOP lawmakers have touted the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which provides funding for small businesses, despite voting against it.