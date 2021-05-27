Nicole Scherzinger Wows With Towel-To-Glam 'Buss It' Challenge

Scroll for the video. The "Buss It" Challenge made headlines earlier this year as celebrities from rapper Iggy Azalea to model Jordyn Woods gave it a go. Using Erica's "Buss It" track, the challenge involves quick edit action to show off a non done-up look, with the quick flip showcasing a dolled-up one.

Nicole, whose looks have been both pared-down during her stunning recent Hawaii travels (and super glammed-up on TV), kicked off wearing thick-rimmed glasses while in a white bath towel wrapped around her.