Nicole Scherzinger Wows With Towel-To-Glam 'Buss It' Challenge

Nicole Scherzinger today admitted it's "never too late" as she delivered her version of the "Buss It" Challenge, a trend that went viral in January 2021, but one the 42-year-old waited months to attempt. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the pop singer and reality judge delivered her version, following the challenge's not-ready to ready look and proving that she actually looks sensational without the glam. The Masked Singer judge finished in a sizzling silver minidress, but the start was #basic. Check it out below.