Trending Stories
Basketball

LA Lakers Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Three Draft Picks For Jerami Grant, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Famous Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian Posts Adorable Disney Pics With Travis Barker After PDA-Packed Dinner Date

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Shows Off Ferrari In Snappy '0-100' Minidress

Celebrities

Addison Rae Straddles Surfboard & Makes Beach Puns On Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger Wows With Towel-To-Glam 'Buss It' Challenge

Nicole Scherzinger close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Nicole Scherzinger today admitted it's "never too late" as she delivered her version of the "Buss It" Challenge, a trend that went viral in January 2021, but one the 42-year-old waited months to attempt. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the pop singer and reality judge delivered her version, following the challenge's not-ready to ready look and proving that she actually looks sensational without the glam. The Masked Singer judge finished in a sizzling silver minidress, but the start was #basic. Check it out below.

'Never Too Late'

Nicole Scherzinger towel snap
NicoleScherzinger/Instagram

Scroll for the video. The "Buss It" Challenge made headlines earlier this year as celebrities from rapper Iggy Azalea to model Jordyn Woods gave it a go. Using Erica's "Buss It" track, the challenge involves quick edit action to show off a non done-up look, with the quick flip showcasing a dolled-up one. 

Nicole, whose looks have been both pared-down during her stunning recent Hawaii travels (and super glammed-up on TV), kicked off wearing thick-rimmed glasses while in a white bath towel wrapped around her.

See The Video Below!

Even showing off a shower cap as she padded around her bathroom in her towel, Nicole was seen checking her mirror before the dramatic change, this one bringing the former Pussycat Doll dropping it low at night, outdoors, and in a wowing glitter mini.

Nicole, who shook her stuff in high heels while wearing a full face of makeup, also rocked long flowing locks and glittery drop earrings, taking to her caption and writing: "Never too late" with a cry-face emoji. #bussitchallenge, she added. More photos after the video.

Scroll For More Photos

Nicole Scherzinger on red carpet
Gettyimages | Gregg DeGuire

The challenge may be a 2021 one, but the music takes users back to the early 2000s.

"The challenge is to start off looking less than glamorous (many people have opted for dressing gowns or PJs here) to Nelly’s 2002 hit Hot In Herre, specifically the lyrics: ‘Checking your reflection and tellin’ your best friend like/”Girl, I think my butt getting big,'" Metro reports.

"Hot In Herre switches to Erica’s song which samples the line ‘Girl, I think my butt getting big’, at which point the video morphs into you, dolled up."

Scroll for more photos.

Fans React

Nicole's fanbase, adoring, was quick to comment. "You nailed it of course never too late , leave the best for last you are incredible," one user replied, with another telling the Hawaii-born star: "If I dropped like that i would need to be hospitalised immediately."

"Ayyye yes! Girl we need to do another twerk lesson💃🏾💃🏻❤️✨," a third wrote. Scherzinger continues to make headlines as the competition series she judges on trends on Twitter every week, also proving a talking point for her breath-taking Hawaii snaps.

Latest Headlines

Nicki Minaj Rocks Bold Pink Tresses In Latest Instagram Share

May 27, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Posts Adorable Disney Pics With Travis Barker After PDA-Packed Dinner Date

May 27, 2021

Mitch McConnell Is Pressuring Republicans To Vote Against January 6 Commission, Report Says 

May 27, 2021

Halsey Is A Glowing Mama-To-Be In Unique Printed Dress

May 27, 2021

Larsa Pippen Shows Off Ferrari In Snappy '0-100' Minidress

May 27, 2021

Carmen Electra Considers A Big Change In Elbow Gloves

May 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.