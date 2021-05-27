Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Rocks Spaghetti Straps In Rare Spa Sighting

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Wows With Towel-To-Glam 'Buss It' Challenge

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Three Draft Picks For Jerami Grant, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Health

Morgellons Disease: The Strangest Disease You've Never Heard Of

Kylie Jenner Channels Her 'Fire Sign' In Fierce Catsuit Pose

Kylie Jenner attends the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Shutterstock | 1595156
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kylie Jenner seemed to unleash her inner feline as she crouched down to the floor in a previously unseen photo from her thrilling TMRW  Magazine issue. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul looked fierce in a black-and-white patterned catsuit that loosely resembled an animal print. She showed off her wild side by fixing the camera with a savage stare, putting her untamed nature down to her zodiac sign on social media.

"it’s the fire sign in me," Kylie, who is a Leo, wrote on Instagram.

Check out the ensnaring pic below! 

Bodysuit Queen

Kylie Jenner takes a selfie in patterned blue jumpsuit, matching bag, and heels.
Instagram | Kylie Jenner

The Lip Kit queen and Kylie Cosmetics CEO exuded magnetism in a Maximilian foot bodysuit with cutout heels and toes. She paired it with elegant white stiletto pumps, further accessorizing with flamboyant Filles A Papa rings from the Inner Flame collection. 

The fashion icon brushed her raven hair over half of her face, leaving only one eye and part of her glam visible. She leaned her arms on her knees and straightened her back, as if ready to pounce.

"Yasssssssss lionesssssss," Chanel Mcfarlane said of the pose.

Blowing Up Her Feed

Kylie shared the photo on Instagram on Thursday (May 27) afternoon, reeling in almost 2 million likes in just two hours. She also included a short behind-the-scenes video wherein she prepared for the pose, which can be viewed by scrolling through the embed below.

More snaps of Kylie in the eye-popping catsuit were added to her Instagram account on May 19. The pictures, which saw the brunette beauty sultrily taking a finger to her lips, have since gone viral, amassing more than 5.4 million likes. 

See Her Fire TMRW Shots!

The social media maven has been dropping sizzling snaps from her TMRW shoot for two weeks straight, with the latest update following a bts video that clocked in over 4.2 million views.

Her most popular upload so far has been a three-part series wherein she could be seen straddling a motorcycle in acid jeans and a pink knit bra and torn crop top. 

Another bike look veered toward the sophisticated and involved a fabulous red tulle dress and black boots.

'100 Pages' Of Kylie

Spanning 100 pages, the limited-edition magazine curated by Kylie features a total of "ten internet-breaking looks" of which these are just a few. 

According to TMRW, the issue also encompasses exclusive childhood photos and "a uniquely candid interview." 

"No one has seen Kylie Jenner like this," notes the publication.

One of the E! star's secrets, as revealed in the interview, is that she draws her confidence from her family.   

"We are the best support group, we’re all genuinely close and are there for each other at all times," Kylie told TMRW.

"We all know each other very deeply, it’s very rare to be in a situation where you’re in this with your entire family."

Latest Headlines

Angela Simmons Celebrates Sexy Women With Swim Calendar

May 27, 2021

Ariel Winter Rocks Gorgeous Gingham For Rocking Chair 'Moods'

May 27, 2021

President Biden Says Some Republicans 'Have No Shame'

May 27, 2021

Nicole Scherzinger Wows With Towel-To-Glam 'Buss It' Challenge

May 27, 2021

Nicki Minaj Rocks Bold Pink Tresses In Latest Instagram Share

May 27, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Posts Adorable Disney Pics With Travis Barker After PDA-Packed Dinner Date

May 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.