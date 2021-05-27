Trending Stories
Nicki Minaj Rocks Bold Pink Tresses In Latest Instagram Share

Nicki Minaj rocks bold hoop earrings and pastel hair.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Rapper Nicki Minaj isn't afraid to get bold with her sartorial choices, from her hair color to her outfits, and she did just that in her most recent Instagram share. Nicki stunned her 137 million Instagram followers with a trio of snaps in which she rocked a daring jumpsuit that left little to the imagination.

The photos were taken outdoors, and in the first shot, she posed in front of a massive outdoor bed with a wooden frame and canopy top that offered a bit of shade. A lounge chair could be spotted in the distance, as well as several lush green trees and an expanse of grass.

Barbie Vibes

Nicki Minaj rocks fiery red hair and matching shoes while posing outdoors.
Instagram | Nicki Minaj

The neutral color palette of the furniture and stone flooring beneath her meant that the vibrant hues within her own outfit popped, not to mention her latest hair color.

Nicki's jumpsuit featured abstract patterns in a pale tangerine hue atop a pink backdrop, with swirling pink designs on the top portion. The garment was sleeveless, and she had her body angled to the side, showing off her toned arm and the tattoo inked along her bicep. The jumpsuit had a cut-out detail that exposed a serious amount of skin. 

Jumpsuit Diva

The bottom portion of the garment was form-fitting and accentuated her curvaceous figure to perfection. She added a variety of whimsical accessories to finish off the look, including some pink earrings and a small, structured pink bag that was slung over one shoulder. She also had on a pink watch and a statement ring on her middle finger.

She even carried her hue of choice through in her beauty selections. Her long locks were a vibrant pale pink shade, styled in a side part with the ends just slightly flipped out. The tresses reached all the way to her waist.

Curvaceous Queen

Her lips were painted in a neon pink hue as well, and she gazed over her shoulder in the first shot, her hand pressed against her thigh. In the second image, she sat down on the outdoor bed, holding onto the frame as she gazed seductively at the camera. The pose also showcased her choice of footwear, pale blue strappy stiletto sandals.

In the third and final image from her update, Nicki posed alongside her husband Kenneth Petty. He also opted to share the stunning shot on his own Instagram page, although he has a mere 13.9K followers in comparison to Nicki's audience of over 100 million.

Natural Stunner

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 2 millions likes within a mere 2 hours. It also received over 44,000 comments from her eager audience.

"Omg goddess," one fan wrote, followed by a variety of emoji.

"YESS THE LOOK WE ALL WANTED," another follower chimed in.

Nicki isn't the only one to love a jumpsuit moment lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner shared a snap in which she wore a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

