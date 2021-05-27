Rapper Nicki Minaj isn't afraid to get bold with her sartorial choices, from her hair color to her outfits, and she did just that in her most recent Instagram share. Nicki stunned her 137 million Instagram followers with a trio of snaps in which she rocked a daring jumpsuit that left little to the imagination.

The photos were taken outdoors, and in the first shot, she posed in front of a massive outdoor bed with a wooden frame and canopy top that offered a bit of shade. A lounge chair could be spotted in the distance, as well as several lush green trees and an expanse of grass.