Larsa Pippen Shows Off Ferrari In Snappy '0-100' Minidress

Larsa Pippen is hitting 0-100 "real fast," per her words. The 46-year-old reality star and jewelry designer today slipped out of her entrepreneur shoes and back into her influencer ones, posting for her 2 million Instagram followers and shouting out Pretty Little Thing. Larsa, who made 2020 headlines for inking a six-figure deal with the affordable clothing giant, did not, however, exclude her love of luxury brands, with today seeing the blonde flaunting her Louis Vuitton alongside one expensive-looking Ferrari. Check it out below.