Larsa Pippen Shows Off Ferrari In Snappy '0-100' Minidress

Larsa Pippen close up
Gettyimages | Presley Ann
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is hitting 0-100 "real fast," per her words. The 46-year-old reality star and jewelry designer today slipped out of her entrepreneur shoes and back into her influencer ones, posting for her 2 million Instagram followers and shouting out Pretty Little Thing. Larsa, who made 2020 headlines for inking a six-figure deal with the affordable clothing giant, did not, however, exclude her love of luxury brands, with today seeing the blonde flaunting her Louis Vuitton alongside one expensive-looking Ferrari. Check it out below.

'0-100 Real Fast'

Larsa Pippen on steps
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo and proof that Larsa Pippen can work a caption. The former Real Housewives of Miami star, reported to have signed her return to the Bravo reboot amid a "deal" agreed with ex Scottie Pippen, had posed all glam and all vah-vah-voom. 

The photo showed Larsa outside a stylish, sconce-adorned house and in a driveway. The mom of four, showing off the results of her pandemic workouts, was rocking a skin-tight and sleeveless minidress in pale green, also going high ponytail and wearing perspex heels.

See More Photos Below!

Larsa Pippen by a Ferrari
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Larsa, holding a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag, one of many she owns, sent out her flawless sense of style, posing by her red Ferrari and dropping her "0-100" caption - "real fast," she added, also tagging Pretty Little Thing. The brand that tends to choose younger faces and boasts collabs with 23-year-old model Jordyn Woods, has clearly nabbed itself the most stylish blonde in L.A.

"Whaaaat," one fan replied, although others were quick to shade Larsa, referring to her now-ended relationship with married NBA player Malik Beasley, 24. 

Scroll For Her OnlyFans Video

The user, seemingly up for trolling Larsa, wrote: "But not as fast as you switching from Scottie Pippen to Malik Beasley." Larsa and former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen called it quits in 2018 after over twenty years of marriage. Pippen is now newly single after ending it with Beasley as wife Montana Yao files for divorce.

Larsa is also fresh from a major headline as she announces her OnlyFans join. Earlier this week, the star confirmed she's signed up to the adult subscription site. More photos after the announcement video.

OnlyFans Join

Larsa Pippen in a doorway
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Addressing fans alongside her sizzling video, Pippen wrote: "I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!"

"It’s got behind the scenes of my wild life, me showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DM’s where we get to talk," she added.

