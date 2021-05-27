Mitch McConnell Is Pressuring Republicans To Vote Against January 6 Commission, Report Says

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted last week to establish an independent commission that would investigate the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

The bill passed the lower chamber with bipartisan support, despite criticism from former President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress.

The legislation has moved to the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the two parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote.

According to a new report. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been pressuring Republicans to vote against establishing the commission.