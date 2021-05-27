Kourtney Kardashian Posts Adorable Disney Pics With Travis Barker After PDA-Packed Dinner Date

It's been nearly a week since Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker took a family trip to Disneyland with their respective children but the Poosh owner had yet to share any photos on social media until today.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, celebrated some of their sweet moments together on Instagram on May 27, with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, leaving her a romantic message in the comments section.

Scroll through to see photos from Kourtney and Travis’ trip to Disney with their kids!