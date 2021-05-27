Trending Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Adorable Disney Pics With Travis Barker After PDA-Packed Dinner Date

Kourtney Kardashian Hosts The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Gettyimages | Dave Kotinsky
Famous Relationships
Alexandra Lozovschi

It's been nearly a week since Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker took a family trip to Disneyland with their respective children but the Poosh owner had yet to share any photos on social media until today.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, celebrated some of their sweet moments together on Instagram on May 27, with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, leaving her a romantic message in the comments section. 

Scroll through to see photos from Kourtney and Travis’ trip to Disney with their kids!

A Happy Family

Kourtney Kardashian takes a selfie with daughter Penelope Disick and son Reign Disick.
Instagram | Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney and Travis were the epitome of a happy family as they sampled the Disney attractions in Anaheim, California, with their kids in tow. Kourtney brought along two of her three children, son daughter Penelope Disick and son Mason Disick, aged 8 and 11. Meanwhile, Travis was joined by the full troupe: son Landon Asher, 17, daughter Alabama Luella, 15, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.  

In a photo-heavy update that spanned 10 slides, fans got a peek at the rides they all went on and were even treated to a shot of the Mickey Mouse bagels they had for lunch. Keep scrolling for the pics!

Hand In Hand

The update was chockful of romantic photos that portrayed Kourtney and Travis holding hands while going on rides together. The slideshow began and ended with pictures of the two lovers hand in hand in front of "It's a Small World."   

The post scored over 650,000 likes and 1,400 comments in the first hour, among which was a sweet message from Travis.

"Love you," the rockstar wrote, with Kourtney replying "you two [sic]" and "forever," followed by a heart.   

Red-Hot Romance

Giphy | UFC

The post comes just two days after the couple's PDA-packed dinner date at Rosti Italian Kitchen in Calabasas, where they were spotted kissing and cuddling while seemingly having the restaurant all to themselves.

Kourtney and Travis's hot and heavy romance has been making headlines ever since their relationship kicked off around Valentine's Day, with fans cheering on the lovebirds at every turn. 

Their family getaways stir an equal amount of excitement, as followers are thrilled to see them spending quality time together. The two previously blended their families together for a ski trip at the Deer Valley ski resort in Utah, where the couple was filmed snuggling by an outdoor firepit.  

Apart On Scott Disick's Birthday 

While Kourtney and Travis are usually inseparable, the KUWTK star made a solo appearance at her ex-husband's 38th birthday party on May 24, Hollywood Life reported. According to the publication, the couple wanted to spare Scott Disick's feelings and "didn’t want to make things awkward,” despite Scott's 19-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, being in attendance. 

“Travis sat this one out because it just makes life a hell of a lot easier because it is kind of weird for Scott to see Kourtney and Travis together,” a source close to both Travis and Scott told the publication.  

 “And to have that emotion in Scott’s house of all places and during his birthday, is just something they all didn’t want to deal with.” 

