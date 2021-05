General Hospital spoilers guarantee Thursday's show will be an intense one. Not only is Maxie desperate to keep "Chloe" and Peter from controlling the delivery of baby Louise, but Spinelli's in trouble.

It's been a wild week of action on General Hospital. Cyrus and Peter coordinated the kidnapping of Gladys in order to manipulate Brando and this led to an intense shootout. In addition, Peter ordered the fake nurse he hired to drug Maxie and whisk her away to a secret location to give birth.