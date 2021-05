The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Regardless of the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that the Lakers will try to improve the roster around Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Though they don't have salary cap space to chase big names in free agency, the Lakers have interesting assets that they could use to acquire a quality player on the trade market this summer.