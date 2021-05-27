Trending Stories
Nastia Liukin Rocks Captain Hat On A Boat: 'Seas The Day'

Gymnast Nastia Liukin attends the Reem Acra Fall 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Gettyimages | Bryan Bedder
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin was a gorgeous ship captain as she spent a day out at sea with a handful of girlfriends. 

Photos added to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 26, showed the 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist hanging out on a boat with her gal pals and stylists, Paige Davenport and Gabriela Tena, whom she made sure to tag in the post.   

Rocking a cute captain hat, Nastia initiated an elated response from her online admirers, with one Instagrammer quipping "oh captain, my captain" in the comments section. Scroll through for the pics!

Summer-Ready

Nastia Liukin takes a selfie in black crop top and matching swimsuit bottoms.
Instagram | Nastia Liukin

Pictured sitting out on the deck, Nastia enjoyed the sea breeze as she faced the camera with her eyes closed and the wind rustling through her hair. She showed off a warm smile, posing with her knee raised and one hand on her cheekbone. 

Another snap gave off subtle melancholic vibes, portraying Nastia with her head tilted to the side and her blonde tresses flowing in the breeze.   

The former athlete took her captain role seriously as she stood up to grab the sail ropes, looking over her shoulder with a beaming smile. Keep going for the snaps!

Flawless Style 

Nastia Liukin attends 'The 2019 ESPYS presented by Capital One.'
Shutterstock | 842245

The Olympic gold medalist cut a chic figure in a gingham two-piece swimsuit by Caroline Constas, which included a backless crop top with coquettish drawstring puff sleeves. Cheeky high-waist bottoms further highlighted her slender silhouette.

Nastia accessorized with massive hoop earrings from Uncommon James Jewelry, which she showcased in a close-up that can be viewed by scrolling through the embed below.   

The look earned plenty of praise from her devoted online admirers, who rewarded the post with 11,500 likes in the first 11 hours.

"YOU ARE A VISION," one person complimented the former athlete.

"What happiness looks like," chimed in another user.
 

Lasting Friendship

One picture captured all the ladies smiling from ear to ear as they huddled together for the pose. The gang was joined by photographer Jillian Dodderer, who sported her camera around her neck. 

Nastia was the only one wearing a bathing suit, suggesting the group got together to mix work and pleasure and shoot more content for Charleston  Glow. The South Carolina-based tanning brand got a mention in the post, as did the Charleston Sailboat Charters tour agency.

This is not the first time that Nastia has shared photos of her besties Paige and Gabriela. A post from earlier this month saw the trio having fun behind the scenes of a spectacular beachside shoot. 

"bts, my girls making all my mermaid dreams come true..." Nastia wrote in the caption.

 

Taking Charleston By Storm

The ladies have been spending time in Charleston this week, having fun shooting for Charleston Glow. Stunning photos uploaded by Nastia yesterday portrayed the 2008 all-around champion in vintage summer dresses from local retailer Something About Me.

Followers can expect more exciting snaps as the updates are sure to continue.

Ahead of the South Carolina trip, Nastia showed off more of her swimwear by uploading a mirror selfie snapped at her Dallas home in Texas. She wore a colorful one-piece and joked about her bad tan

