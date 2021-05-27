Nastia Liukin Rocks Captain Hat On A Boat: 'Seas The Day'

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin was a gorgeous ship captain as she spent a day out at sea with a handful of girlfriends.

Photos added to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 26, showed the 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist hanging out on a boat with her gal pals and stylists, Paige Davenport and Gabriela Tena, whom she made sure to tag in the post.

Rocking a cute captain hat, Nastia initiated an elated response from her online admirers, with one Instagrammer quipping "oh captain, my captain" in the comments section. Scroll through for the pics!