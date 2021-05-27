Trending Stories
Jennifer Aniston smiling close up
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jennifer Aniston has appeared in rare paparazzi photos as she hits up a spa for some much-earned pampering. The 52-year-old actress is, alongside her Friends co-stars, currently front-page news for the May 27-aired reunion of the popular sitcom, with last night bringing Aniston in a one-off HBO Max special with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. Shortly before millions tuned in to watch the famous six get interviewed by James Corden, Jen hit a Beverly Hills spa. Check it out below.

Self-Care Day

Jennifer Aniston in pjs and face mask
JenniferAniston/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. The headline-making reunion, reported to earning each cast member $2.5 million for just one hour of their time, came with many tears, laughs, and also surprises, not limited to Matt LeBlanc playing a "hand twin" guessing game and Aniston revealing she was told the NBC series would never make her a "star."

Photos showed Jen keeping COVID-safe in a printed face mask as she descended spa steps while looking summery and channeling the sleek, understated chic that's her trademark.

See The Photos Below

The superstar actress, going maxi, wore a long black and semi-fitted dress with a thin-strapped spaghetti finish, also sporting a cross-body bag in black and gold, plus a loose gold chain necklace and fluffy slippers for comfort. Aniston's famous layered locks were worn down, with the star also seen going a little incognito in shades as another pair was clipped to her dress.

Click here for the photos, scroll for more. The reunion is now a major talking point for seeing Jen's on-screen boyfriend (Ross Geller) reveal some crushing action. See it below.

Ross And Rachel Crush Revealed

Giphy | Friends

Aniston, whose girl-next-door character Rachel Green fell head over heels for Schwimmer's nerdy Ross Geller character, had made headlines in the teaser for saying she did think Ross and Rachel were "on a break." Last night, Schwimmer revealed:

“I had a major crush on Jen. At some point we were both crushing hard on each other." He added: “But it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.” More photos below!

Real-Life Love?

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on red carpet
Shutterstock | 842245

Schwimmer continued: I thought back on the very first year or two, When we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments we would cuddle on the couch. I’m thinking, How did not everyone know we weren’t crushing on each other? It was a situation that we couldn’t do anything about it.” 

Friends aired for ten seasons from 1994-2004, with the cast making history for being the first TV faces to earn $1 million per episode. Aniston now stars alongside Reese Witherspoon in Apple TV series The Morning Show.

