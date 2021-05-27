Trending Stories
Kristin Cavallari Criticized For Bronzed 'Tan Lines' Photo

Kristin Cavallari clsoe up
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kristin Cavallari is facing backlash for saying "tan lines are in" while in a bikini. The 34-year-old reality star and Uncommon James founder showcased both her golden tan and her sense of humor earlier this week, posting for her 4.1 million Instagram followers and very clearly showing her tan lines. Kristin, who this month launched her Uncommon Beauty line, now sees a skin cancer sufferer's comment gaining likes, and the follower wasn't impressed with what they alleged Cavallari was promoting. Check it out below.

'Tan Lines Are In'

Kristin Cavallari in satin dress
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Scroll for the photo. It comes as the MTV face herself talks skincare, with Kristin's Uncommon James jewelry brand now becoming an empire deal as she launches her much-anticipated skincare line.

The photo showed the mom of three in the shade, but the point was very much the tan Kristin has been building up while on her Palm Springs, CA vacation. All glowing and healthy-looking, Kristin posed on an outdoor path backed by greenery, rocking a banded and stylish black bikini and very much showing tan lines.

Keep Scrolling For The Snap!

The upbeat shot, also showing elegant jewelry from the woman who knows her stuff, came captioned: "Tan lines are in."

Quickly gaining likes was a comment telling Kristin: "Don't promote tanning, I have skin cancer. As do many."

It is currently Skin Cancer Awareness month. The comment has also gained replies. "Being cautious should be promoted by “celebrities” which Kristin is not but whatever, not being careless, then when she has half an ear removed we’re all supposed to feel sorry for her?" one wrote. See more photos after the snap.

Fans Liken To Promoting Smoking

Kristin Cavallari outdoor selfie
KristinCavallari/Instagram

While one user defended the star: "Pretty sure its meant to be funny from her wearing one swim suit to wearing another one. Ya know cause all swimsuit are not the same," they wrote, another attacked her, even saying that promoting tan lines was like "promoting smoking." A user also came up with the possibility that Kristin could have used fake tan.

One just wasn't in the mood, writing: "Don’t come on her IG I have a problem with KARENS 😂 are you seriously telling her DON’T promote tanning?" More photos below.

Same Thing With Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow at an event
Gettyimages | Pascal Le Segretain

Earlier this year, 48-year-old actress and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow faced major backlash and made major headlines for revealing she only applies sunscreen to areas of her face where the sun hits. The MCU actress had told fans: "I like to put some on my nose and the area where the sun really hits" as she dabbed her cheekbones. The skincare mogul was savagely slammed for not taking anti-cancer skincare seriously.

Kristin does hot appear to have responded to the backlash.

