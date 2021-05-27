Kristin Cavallari is facing backlash for saying "tan lines are in" while in a bikini. The 34-year-old reality star and Uncommon James founder showcased both her golden tan and her sense of humor earlier this week, posting for her 4.1 million Instagram followers and very clearly showing her tan lines. Kristin, who this month launched her Uncommon Beauty line, now sees a skin cancer sufferer's comment gaining likes, and the follower wasn't impressed with what they alleged Cavallari was promoting. Check it out below.