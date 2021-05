According to The Daily Mail, the A Star Is Born actress was in the backyard of her Malibu home. She was sprawled on a couple of wet asphalt tiles next to a patch of green grass, beyond which stretched a calm ocean and a bright, blue sky.

Gaga playfully captioned the photos with a mermaid emoji alone, clocking in more than 2.5 million likes and over 28,100 messages, all within the first 11 hours.

"I’m off the deep end. Watch as I dive in," one fan commented on the post, citing Gaga and Bradley Cooper's song, "Shallow."

"You look good!!! I love your hair. REALLY," another user complimented the star.

"It’s the wine glass by her toes for me," chimed in a third person.

Keep going for more photos!