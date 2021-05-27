Cedric Maxwell Urges Celtics To Trade Jaylen Brown For Karl-Anthony Towns Or Michael Porter Jr.

The Boston Celtics are two losses away from being swept by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2021 Playoffs. Though their next two games will be played at TD Garden, it still remains a big question mark if the Celtics can find an answer to the Nets' trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

The outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season will be vital for the Celtics as it is likely to play a major role in their decision to keep their young superstar duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum or trade one of them in the 2021 offseason.