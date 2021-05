Once the Clippers start listening to offers for George on the trade market, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster. According to Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network, one of the teams that could go all-in to acquire George in the 2021 offseason is the Golden State Warriors.

Despite missing the playoffs for two consecutive years, the Warriors still don't have any plan of undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Instead of immediately taking a different route, the Warriors are hoping to find a fourth superstar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.