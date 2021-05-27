Kylie Jenner Reveals Waistline Secret In Bodysuit Workout

Kylie Jenner's mid-week workout has revealed a lot. The 23-year-old reality star and Lip Kit queen was today back on her treadmill for a Wednesday workout, posting stories for her 235 million Instagram followers and even doing the honors as photographer. Posting an energetic warm-up video, the E! star showcased her dedication to cardio as she marched on, but she did use a workout accessory to work her famous waistline. Kylie was enlisting a sweat-band help, and it's probably selling out fast. Check it out below.