Kylie Jenner Reveals Waistline Secret In Bodysuit Workout

Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner's mid-week workout has revealed a lot. The 23-year-old reality star and Lip Kit queen was today back on her treadmill for a Wednesday workout, posting stories for her 235 million Instagram followers and even doing the honors as photographer. Posting an energetic warm-up video, the E! star showcased her dedication to cardio as she marched on, but she did use a workout accessory to work her famous waistline. Kylie was enlisting a sweat-band help, and it's probably selling out fast. Check it out below.

Working The Waistline

Kylie Jenner outdoors in gym gear
KylieJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Kylie has been plenty drawing attention to her waist of late, with exotic beach snaps of the star this month showing off her belly chains as she rocked bikinis - round two came with Kylie showcasing waistline jewelry from a blissful, white-sand shore just a few days ago.

The super-fit mom of one, holding up her phone, filmed downwards as she modeled a skin-tight and tan all-in-one bodysuit, seen in a daylit gym and wearing a thick black waistband with "SWEAT" on it.

See The Video Below

Opting out of showing her face, Kylie went boomerang style as the camera also took in white sneakers, with fan sites quickly reposting the footage.  See more photos and Kylie's own words after the video.

In March, Kylie opened up about her workout routine, one that comes as she juggles motherhood with her 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics and 2019-founded Kylie Skin brands. "30 mins a day!!! 12 include 3.2 speed and then jog at the end for as long as I can!” she said. More photos below.

Scroll For More Photos

Kylie Jenner bodysuit selfie
KylieJenner/Instagram

While sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian make headlines for going full vegan this month, Kylie has yet to make the jump to fully plant-based. In late March, the star shared a photo of cooked broccoli, sweet potato, and quinoa. "Really trying to not eat meat rn so here's my little dinner," she wrote alongside the super-healthy evening meal.

Turns out, despite access to the world's top trainers, the youngest KarJenner is just like everyone else when it comes to hitting up YouTube for workout advice. See it below.

Gets It From YouTube

Kylie Jenner workout selfie
KylieJenner/TikTok

Admitting her online browsing, Kylie revealed: "I never find myself in a gym. I find myself on the floor of my bedroom looking up on, like, Google or Pinterest and doing abs, lunges, squats—all that good stuff."

Kylie has also been joining her famous sisters for workouts, these now dominated by 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian's body revolution as she sheds her past weight battles. Kylie, of course, also treats 3-year-old daughter Stormi to her favorite Nobu sushi, costing $48 per bite. No problem when the bank balance is $900 million.

