Scroll for the photos and a video. Hayek, whose Ajak role in The Eternals brings on a gender twist as the originally-male character turns female via her, had gone for a feminine, but empowering, shoot. The Latina, outfitted in various getups from a sheer-sleeved and plunging blue dress to a statement white pantsuit, delivered her yoga pose in the latter.

Shot amid fine furnishings, hardwood floors, and chandeliers, Salma balanced on one leg in cream platform sandals, holding up both hands for a Buddha finish.