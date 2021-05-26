Kim Kardashian Unrecognizable Without Makeup In Granola Bed Shot

Scroll for the photo. It comes as 42-year-old Kourtney herself makes vegan headlines, recently revealing that she's plant-based, although she was slammed as fans missed the poolside burger photo being a throwback. Proving that it's a sister deal, Kourtney's brand uploaded a makeup-free shot of Kim in a bed, clad in only a dark gray hoodie and posing with her tan legs on show, nothing in the way of cosmetics, and a fuss-free ponytail.

Kim, who tends to come covered in war-paint, stunned the camera, with the caption talking food.