Kim Kardashian Unrecognizable Without Makeup In Granola Bed Shot

Kim Kardashian close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian today looked like a completely different person as a photo of her in an unmade bed promoted her gluten-free and vegan vanilla pecan granola. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, fresh from seeing her vegan tacos cooking video go viral, was back to being referenced in all things plant-free, with a snap showing the E! star talking breakfast foods for sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh brand. On Wednesday, 2019-founded lifestyle company Poosh shouted out Kim, and it was one low-key shot from the contour queen. Check it out below.

Talking Vegan

Kim Kardashian in a tan dress
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as 42-year-old Kourtney herself makes vegan headlines, recently revealing that she's plant-based, although she was slammed as fans missed the poolside burger photo being a throwback. Proving that it's a sister deal, Kourtney's brand uploaded a makeup-free shot of Kim in a bed, clad in only a dark gray hoodie and posing with her tan legs on show, nothing in the way of cosmetics, and a fuss-free ponytail.

Kim, who tends to come covered in war-paint, stunned the camera, with the caption talking food.

Scroll For More Photos!

Poosh/Instagram

Addressing fans, Poosh wrote: "Meet your new summer breakfast addiction — Kim’s gluten-free + vegan vanilla pecan granola. Find @chefmarinala’s delicious recipe at the link in our bio." #PooshTheBoundaries was also added. A fan was quick to liken SKIMS founder Kim to her elder sibling: "She looks like Kourtney here," they wrote.

Kim, last year revealing she was mostly vegan, but only sticking to the lifestyle at home, has since gone the whole hog, even cooking up her mouth-watering vegan tacos on camera. See it below.

See Her Vegan Tacos Below!

Touting the benefits of meat-free brand Beyond Meat as she cooked up tacos from her $60 million mansion this month, Kim proved she's quite the chef, also revealing: "The thing I really love about Beyond Meat is that it has zero cholesterol in comparison to real meat and it has a third less of the saturated fat. So, there is a big difference."

 “It’s a plant-based alternative to meat that looks like meat and tastes like meat—I’m such a fan." 

See more photos after the video.

Getting Her Private Chefs On It

Kim K indoors in jeans
KimKardashian/Instagram

Kim did, however, acknowledge her privilege and the many perks of her billionaire status. The ex to 43-year-old Kanye West, who filed for divorce three months ago, added: “I luckily have the help of amazing chefs that have figured out how to find the things that I really love and make a plant-based version of that."

Kourtney, meanwhile, has made headlines in the past for advocating a gluten-free and dairy-free lifestyle, one she has extended to kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, shared with 38-year-old Scott Disick.

