Kim Kardashian Unrecognizable Without Makeup In Granola Bed Shot

Kim Kardashian today looked like a completely different person as a photo of her in an unmade bed promoted her gluten-free and vegan vanilla pecan granola. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, fresh from seeing her vegan tacos cooking video go viral, was back to being referenced in all things plant-free, with a snap showing the E! star talking breakfast foods for sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh brand. On Wednesday, 2019-founded lifestyle company Poosh shouted out Kim, and it was one low-key shot from the contour queen. Check it out below.