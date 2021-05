Fans will not want to miss Thursday's episode of General Hospital. Spoilers provide a hint of what comes next for Maxie as she struggles to save both herself and baby Louise. Back in Port Charles, Brook Lynn is trying to move ahead with her portion of the baby swap plan.

During Wednesday's episode, Maxie woke up from the drug the fake nurse had pumped into her. She got up to speed fairly quickly on what Peter had done and was desperate to get away from "Chloe."