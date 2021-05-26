Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA During Dinner Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living up to their red-hot romance in new photos published on May 26 by Page Six. Snapped while on a dinner date in Calabasas, California, the two packed on the PDA as they enjoyed a meal at Rosti Italian Kitchen.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, seemed to be alone in the restaurant and weren't shy about demonstrating their affection. The couple was pictured kissing, smiling, and cuddling, and reportedly even took selfies at the table.