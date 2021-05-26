Trending Stories
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA During Dinner Date

Kourtney Kardashian attends the TAO Chicago Grand Opening Celebration.
Gettyimages | Jeff Schear
Famous Relationships
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living up to their red-hot romance in new photos published on May 26 by Page Six. Snapped while on a dinner date in Calabasas, California, the two packed on the PDA as they enjoyed a meal at Rosti Italian Kitchen.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, seemed to be alone in the restaurant and weren't shy about demonstrating their affection. The couple was pictured kissing, smiling, and cuddling, and reportedly even took selfies at the table.  

All Loved Up 

Giphy | E!

Kourtney looked stylish in a white ribbed shirt, which she wore open to show off the matching crop top she rocked underneath. The Poosh owner paired the ensemble with coordinating trousers. She finished off the look with a silver clutch, pearls, and patterned pumps.   

Meanwhile, Travis sported colorful duds that included a yellow Bad Brains halter top and a bright-red beanie hat.

Page Six published several paparazzi shots that captured the lovebirds seated at their table, as well as a full-body photo of the two leaving the eatery, which displayed in detail what they were wearing.

Disneyland Getaway

The pictures were taken on Tuesday, May 25, just four days after the pair took a family trip to Disneyland. With two of each of their kids in tow, the couple sampled some of the popular attractions, holding hands while going on a carousel ride. 

Kourtney was joined by son Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, 8, whom the mother-of-three shares with Scott Disick. At the same time, her beau was accompanied by his teenage son and daughter, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.  

'Love Of My Life'

Just like their family ski trip last month, Kourtney and Travis's latest getaway made headlines particularly after the rock star's major love declaration on Instagram. Sharing photos from their visit to the "happiest place on earth," Travis called Kourtney "the love of my life" in the comments section, earning 7,369 likes from fans who said the two were "perfect for each other." 

Travis's big love proclamation came after another grand gesture on the artist's part. In early April, the Blink-182 drummer tattooed the name of his lady across the chest, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

Etched On Skin

Kourtney showed Travis that she loves him back by adding a second tattoo to his extensive ink collection. In a photo-heavy Instagram update that also included video footage, the KUWTK star could be seen tattooing the words "I love you" on her beau's arm.

The couple's PDA-packed romance has been in the news ever since they started dating in February, with one body-language expert telling Cosmopolitan that the two appear to share a very deep connection, both physically and chemically.

"With so much of their skin touching, their bodies have to be exploding with oxytocin, dopamine, serotonin, hormones that make them feel more blissfully connected," the expert analyzed one of the couple's famous Instagram shares

