Is Kim Kardashian Dating Again? Van Jones & Drake Are Among Her Rumored Love Interests

Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 World Congress On Information Technology.
Shutterstock | 238630
Famous Relationships
Alexandra Lozovschi

It's been three months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her estranged husband and father of her four children, Kanye West, and fans are already speculating that the reality star and businesswoman may have moved on romantically. 

Recent rumors have linked the SKIMS and KKW Beauty owner to both CNN correspondent Van Jones and Drake, although the jury is still out on whether any of these speculations have a basis in reality. However, now that Kim is single again after seven years of marriage to Kanye -- the pair wed on May 24, 2014 -- fans are abuzz about who the next man in her life is going to be.

Kim & Van Jones?

Van Jones and Kim Kardashian attend Variety And Rolling Stone Co-Host 1st Annual Criminal Justice Reform Summit.
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff

According to L'Officiel, rumors that Kim is dating Van first began floating around last summer, while the beauty mogul and her husband were very much still together. The 40-year-old socialite met and became close with the 52-year-old political news pundit, who is also a lawyer, during her four-year law apprenticeship with his Oakland-based nonpartisan organization, #cut50.

While the two certainly seem to have quite a few things in common -- a shared interest in criminal justice reform, for one -- sources close to the Kardashian family are adamant that the two are just great friends and there's nothing romantic going on between them.

The prospect of Kim potentially dating Van sparked some negative reactions on Twitter, reports The Daily Mail, with some users accusing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of "using" the CNN correspondent to "further her law career."

Kim and Van both advocated for the passing of the First Step Act and worked together in 2018 to successfully get Alice Johnson pardoned from a life sentence stemming from a 1996 conviction on nonviolent drug charges. The pair are connected through Jay-Z and Meek Mill's Reform Alliance, an organization dedicated to reforming the criminal justice system in America, of which Van is CEO.

 

Kim & Drake?

Giphy

While it seems like old news, rumors have begun circulating again that Kim and Drake are a thing. According to HITC, the source of the gossip is none other than talk show host Wendy Williams, who hinted on May 26 that the two got chummy at Kendall Jenner's star-studded tequila launch party earlier this week. 

"The rumors have been for years that they have been dating or hooking up or whatever… Well, they arrived separately to [sic] Kendall’s tequila party. Kendall has a tequila [brand] and she just launched it. Kim arrived separately in a Yellow Cab, while Drake arrived separately, as well,” The Wendy Williams Show host said on her chat show.

“The rumor was they were all over each other inside the party. Do I believe this? For a moment.” 

Wendy went on to say that Kim and Drake would likely not get serious, indicating that the KUWTK star's past love life and dedication to her kids, as well as the rapper's younger age, might be a hindrance. 

“You know what I think this was? A slide by… I think they could have fun, they can watch TV and so on and so forth. I don’t believe this is a real relationship. You believe what you want.”

Kim's 'Not Looking For Anyone Right Now'

Despite many fans being convinced that Kim is back in the dating pool, the mother-of-four and entrepreneur is reportedly "not looking for anyone right now."

An April report from Page Six cited a source as saying that, while the celebrity is "not looking to jump into anything," she's still "keeping an open mind" and knows very clearly what she's looking for in a man.

“The qualities most important to her are someone who values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking,” the source told the publication, adding: “Someone who values family first and foremost because she’s a mom of four kids.” 

Even though Kim may not be on the market for a new partner just yet, it appears that she's definitely on other people's radar. According to the same source, the socialite and fashion icon is being courted by an elite of suitors.

“People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs.” 

Kanye Is Also Moving On

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

Kim may still be on the fence about putting herself back out there, but it looks like her ex-husband has already made the plunge. The 43-year-old rapper is said to be dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, 35, as covered by The Sun

The news broke on May 24, on what would have been Kim and Kanye's seventh wedding anniversary, but it seems that she's not too fazed about it.

A source revealed that Kim is viewing the matter as "some attention-seeking" and nothing more.

“She's not bothered at all about it, no one in her circle appears to care or believe it. Even if it is true, I doubt she'll even be upset at this point.”

