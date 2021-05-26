Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Yoga Gains With Excited Balance

Kaley Cuoco close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is proving yoga does a girl good by showing off her studio gains and the aftermath. The 35-year-old actress and known yoga nut yesterday celebrated returning to her class amid the global pandemic, posting both a shot of herself all zen and, later, uploading some Wellness Wednesday action for her 6.7 million Instagram followers. Kaley, who "fell in love" with hot yoga after discovering she hated running, was all peaced-out in the studio, but it was more confident for the Olly action. Check it out below.

'Excited' To Be Back

Kaley Cuoco gym selfie
KarlCook/Instagram

Scroll for the yoga action. Kaley, so dedicated to her yoga, she's made headlines for rocking Halloween candy-print yoga-wear, had snapped herself curled up on a mat and in an empty studio. The blonde, shot far out, rocked a simple black leggings and gray top look, wearing her signature blonde locks in a messy bun and writing: 

"FIRST YOGA CLASS SINCE THE PANDEMIC AND I'M SO EXCITED. MISSING MY KI YOGI PARTNER."

The girl behind Penny, who now fronts vitamins and supplements brand Olly, was quick to return with more.

See Her 'Balance' Below!

Kaley, who made headlines this year for showing off her "happy hoo-ha" as she promoted Olly's feminine wellness gummies, then posted permanently, cozying up to 2020-acquired pooch Dumptruck Dumpy and with damp hair while inside her $12 million Hidden Hills home

The sitcom star, stunning fans in a simple striped white top and with Miss Mellow vitamins, dedicated her caption to the brand she fronts, also mentioning she was "taking a break" from her "crazy schedule" with "foster fail" Dumpy. See it below.

Scroll For More Photos!

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Announcing she was dropping her #WellnessWednesday tip, Kaley wrote: "With all the stressors in life, sometimes I let my moods get the best of me... I know, super shocking right?! Lol. I’ve been loving OLLY’s Miss Mellow supplements to help promote an even mood - I promise they work!! Thanks to Miss Mellow, I’m feeling totally balanced."

Kaley joins Aussie actress Rebel Wilson in fronting Olly. April marked Kaley's announcement as an Olly ambassador, although it didn't go smoothly as fans pointed out the vitamins not being vegan. More below.

Yoga Lover

Kaley, who has been making workout headlines with 32-year-old sister Briana and this year saw trainer Ryan Sorensen dish out all her training tips, has admitted her yoga obsession came slightly unconventional.

"I realized I don't like running… I refuse to do it. I like spinning, so I try to mix that in. When I found hot yoga, I fell in love with it and was like, this is my thing."

Kaley joins celebrity yoga lovers including supermodel Gisele Bundchen and actress Alexandra Daddario.

