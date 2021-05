General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday's episode tease that there are steamy moments on the way for Britt and Jason. This has been building for months now and many viewers are anxious to see this couple give in to the feelings they've been resisting for so long.

Jason and Britt made it up to Canada, allowing them to relax just a touch. As they caught their breath, they got Britt tested for the Huntington's gene, and she was devastated to learn she had it.