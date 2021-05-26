Actor and comedian Russell Brand used a recent episode of his Under the Skin podcast to claim that there was a plot to hide the Biden family's business dealings during the 2020 election.

“Did the media and social media conspire together to keep information about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s relationship with foreign energy companies out of the media?” he asked.

"The answer is: Yes, they did.”

The episode of Brand's podcast featured journalist Glenn Greenwald, who was fired from The Intercept due to a disagreement over an article he wrote on Hunter Biden's business dealings and purported corruption, as The Guardian outlined.