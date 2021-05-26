Warriors Could Sign Stephen Curry To A Four-Year, $215.4 Million Extension This Summer

After suffering back-to-back losses against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, the Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. With their 2020-21 NBA season officially over, the Warriors are now focused on the things that they need to do in the 2021 offseason.

Aside from chasing a superstar that would help them reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year, the Warriors are also expected to prioritize signing their main man Stephen Curry, to a massive contract extension this summer.