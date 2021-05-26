Trending Stories
Warriors Could Sign Stephen Curry To A Four-Year, $215.4 Million Extension This Summer

Stephen Curry sends flying kiss to fans
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After suffering back-to-back losses against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, the Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. With their 2020-21 NBA season officially over, the Warriors are now focused on the things that they need to do in the 2021 offseason.

Aside from chasing a superstar that would help them reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year, the Warriors are also expected to prioritize signing their main man Stephen Curry, to a massive contract extension this summer.

Warriors GM Bob Myes Optimistic About Stephen Curry's Future In Golden State

Stephen Curry looking at the Warriors' bench
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

After the season, Curry is set to enter the final year of the five-year, $201 million contract he signed with the Warriors in the summer of 2017. Though there's still more than a year before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, Curry has already been linked to several potential suitors, including LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Warriors general manager Bob Myers doesn't seem to be worried that Curry would leave the Warriors for another team in the 2022 free agency.

“I don’t see any reason not to be optimistic,” Myers said, as quoted by Associated Press. “He seems like he’s motivated, we’re motivated. I would say pretty confident we’ll get something done.”

Warriors Expected To Offer Stephen Curry Massive Contract Extension This Summer

Stephen Curry waiting for the ref's call
Gettyimages | Will Newton

To make sure that other teams wouldn't get the opportunity to steal Curry from them, the Warriors may no longer need to wait for 2022 free agency to offer him another huge payday. Though they failed to convince him to sign a contract extension last summer, the Warriors are once again expected to try giving him a new deal in the 2021 offseason.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the most that the Warriors could offer Curry this summer is a four-year contract worth $215.4 million.

Stephen Curry Deserves To Get Paid

Giving Curry a massive contract extension this summer is definitely a no-brainer for the Warriors. With all the things that he has done for the franchise both on and off the court, Curry deserves to get whatever he wants from the team. Also, though he's already on the wrong side of 30, the All-Star point guard still hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Despite failing to help the Warriors reach the postseason, Curry is currently a frontrunner to win the Most Valuable Player award. In 63 games played this season, Curry posted incredible numbers, averaging 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Warriors Angling To Form A Superteam

After they successfully sign Curry to another massive deal, the Warriors are expected to resume their plan to acquire their fourth superstar on the trade market. As of now, the Warriors must be aware that the trio of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green isn't enough to help them achieve their main goal in the 2021-22 NBA season.

To have a better chance of beating the powerhouses of the league in a best-of-seven series, the Warriors obviously need more star power on their roster. Some of the dream trade targets for the Warriors this summer include Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

