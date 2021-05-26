Trending Stories
Kristin Cavallari Rocks A Little Black Dress On The Sunny Streets Of Palm Springs

Kristin Cavallari flashes a sweet smile in a sleeveless dress.
Gettyimages | Christopher Polk
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari thrilled her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous mid-week share in which she rocked a  little black dress that was perfect for her toned physique. 

The image was taken in Palm Springs, California, as the geotag indicated, and Kristin was walking along the sidewalk area of an empty street. Two vehicle-free lanes stretched out beside her, lined with towering palm trees that added a seriously tropical vibe to the scene. Several structures could be spotted along the right of the road, and rolling hills in the background enhanced the area.

Little Black Dress

Kristin Cavallari poses in a black tank and gold jewelry with a glass of red wine in her hand.
Instagram | Kristin Cavallari

Kristin made sure to give credit to all the individuals responsible for her look, tagging hairstylist Riawna Capri, makeup artist Kate Synnott, and stylist Dani Michelle, in the picture. She also tagged her own brand, Uncommon James, implying that the jewelry she wore in the shot was from her own line. 

The dress she wore had a simple silhouette with a few eye-catching details. The garment featured short sleeves that extended halfway down her toned upper arms, and a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her flawless physique.

Accessory Queen

The piece had a straight neckline and a cut-out detail just below her breasts, showing off a bit of extra skin, and also revealing that she had a bit of a bikini tan that was visible thanks to the unique cut of the dress. The hem landed a few inches down her thighs, leaving her lean legs on full display.

Kristin added several accessories to spice up the look, including a pair of black cowboy boots for a bit of Western flair. She wore a golden bracelet on one wrist, as well as several rings. A pair of statement earrings hung from her lobes, and she layered on several bold necklaces of varying lengths.

Power Pose

Her blond locks were styled in tousled waves that blew gently in the wind, and a smile graced her features as she posed for the image. She had her legs slightly spread, one foot a few inches in front of the other, and had both arms raised as she flashed peace signs.

She paired the gorgeous image with a single emoji as the caption, keeping things mysterious, but her fans loved the share regardless. The post racked up over 92,200 likes within 14 hours, including a like from country crooner Maren Morris.

Blond Beauty

The post also received 477 comments from her fans, who complimented the blond bombshell in the comments section.

"Your outfit is goals," one fan wrote, loving the look.

"Wow! Gorgeous," another chimed in, including a trio of heart eyes emoji as well as a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

"Tan lines never looked better," a third remarked.

Back in March 2021, as The Inquisitr reported, Kristin showed off her post-divorce glow, posing in a tiny bikini while spending time on vacation with a friend.

