Kristin Cavallari Rocks A Little Black Dress On The Sunny Streets Of Palm Springs

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari thrilled her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous mid-week share in which she rocked a little black dress that was perfect for her toned physique.

The image was taken in Palm Springs, California, as the geotag indicated, and Kristin was walking along the sidewalk area of an empty street. Two vehicle-free lanes stretched out beside her, lined with towering palm trees that added a seriously tropical vibe to the scene. Several structures could be spotted along the right of the road, and rolling hills in the background enhanced the area.