Bethenny Frankel Celebrates National Wine Day With A Makeup-Free Share

Bethenny Frankel looks chic and sleek in a glamorous black dress.
Gettyimages | Theo Wargo
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Reality television star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel decided to celebrate National Wine Day in style, and brought her 2.3 million Instagram followers along with her by sharing a stunning snap taken outdoors in the sunshine. Bethenny was stretched out on a sleek lounge chair with a large black-and-white striped beach towel over top of it. 

Another lounge chair could be spotted to her right, and the seating option even had a small pillow affixed for extra comfort. An expanse of lush green grass was visible behind the seating area, as well as a modern black fence with see-through panels that overlooked even more greenery.

Sipping In Style

Bethenny Frankel kicks up her heels in a feathered dress.
Instagram | Bethenny Frankel

Several leafy trees in the distance made the space seem like a natural oasis, and Bethenny was more than happy to soak in the sunshine. She lounged in a ruffled bikini that had a flirty flair and looked gorgeous on her fit physique.

The bikini top was strapless, and consisted of little more than a swath of white fabric that stretched across her chest, with a ruffled trim incorporating shades of red, orange, yellow and more. Her toned stomach was on full display, and the bottom portion featured the same ruffle detail.

Soaking In The Sunshine

A small circular table had been placed near the lounge chair, and atop it was a glass vase filled with ice cubes and a bottle of rose chilling. The bottle was open and Bethenny placed a bendy orange straw in the bottle, reaching all the way from the bottom of the bottle to within a foot or so from her face. She grasped the straw in one hand and placed the other on her thigh, posing with the unique contraption.

She tagged her own low-calorie beverage company, Skinnygirl, in the image, and had some type of bag with the Skinnygirl logo on it by her thigh in the shot. Bethenny paired the sunny snap with a caption that teased some type of wine-related reveal in the near future.

Makeup-Free And Marvellous

Bethenny added a few accessories to spice up the beachy look, including a wide-brimmed straw hat that offered shade from the sun's rays. Several stacked bracelets were arranged on one wrist, and she had another piece of jewelry on the opposite wrist. A pair of sunglasses concealed her eyes and a radiant smile graced her features.

In addition to teasing her fans with the wine-related news in the caption, she also revealed that the photo was unfiltered and she had opted to go make-up free, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Skinnygirl Empire

Her followers couldn't get enough, and the post received over 29,500 likes within 13 hours, including a like from fellow reality television star Paris Hilton.

"So beautiful," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

"I need this straw! And the poolside delivery," another commented.

Bethenny isn't afraid to show off her body in all kinds of swimwear, either lounging poolside or enjoying scenic views on a boat. Back in July of 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a simple yet sexy one-piece white swimsuit while standing atop a boat out on calm waters with a cowboy hat perched atop her brunette tresses.

