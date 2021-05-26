Ashanti Poses In A Bold Pink Gown At A Kenyan Giraffe Sanctuary

Singer and actress Ashanti has been spending some time in Kenya lately, and she has taken her 6.2 million Instagram followers along with her on the ride by sharing several snaps from her adventures. Her latest update was no different, as she rocked a hot pink dress while in an absolutely gorgeous locale.

The photo was captured in a giraffe sanctuary in Nairobi, Kenya, as the geotag indicated, and she even managed to get one of the sanctuary's giraffes to appear in the photo with her, making for a majestic image.