Trending Stories
US Politics

Ted Cruz Refuses To Reveal Whereabouts On 'Insurrection Eve,' Author Says

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

Celebrities

Emmy Rossum Shares Bump Photos Announcing Birth Of Her First Child

News & Politics

Bill Maher Says Liberals Are 'Wildly' Misinformed About Coronavirus 

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Celebrities

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Emmy Rossum Shares Bump Photos Announcing Birth Of Her First Child

Emmy Rossum poses in a sleeveless dress with soft curls at a premiere event.
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress and singer Emmy Rossum shocked her 3.6 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, a trio of snaps in which she revealed that she had secretly given birth to her first child, a baby girl. She tagged her husband, producer, writer and director Sam Esmail, in the first slide of the post. The duo married in 2017.

Emmy hadn't given any type of indication to her fans or the public that she was expecting a child, instead choosing to share the announcement only after her daughter had been born.

Black-And-White Beauty

Emmy Rossum perches on a wooden bench in a chic plaid dress and long-sleeved shirt.
Instagram | Emmy Rossum

Emmy kicked off the trio of intimate snaps with a shot of just herself, posing in a simple white sports bra and jeans. She posed in front of a plain backdrop and the photo was in black-and-white, adding an artistic vibe.

The jeans she wore were unbuttoned, with the sides pulled down slightly to give room to her baby bump. The bump was quite large in the shot, suggesting it was taken later in her pregnancy. Her choice of sports bra for a top meant it was completely exposed and on full display in the shot.

Baby Bump

Emmy looked naturally stunning, with her brunette locks tumbling down her chest and back in tousled waves. Some of her tresses had fallen in front of her eye, casting a portion of her face in shadow. She had one thumb looped in the pocket of her jeans, her engagement ring sparkling on her finger as she gazed directly at the camera.

The second photo was taken during the same photoshoot, as Emmy rocked the same outfit, but it also featured her husband. He likewise kept it simple in dark pants and a black T-Shirt along with a pair of black-framed glasses.

Happy Parents

Emmy had her head tossed back, a joyful smile on her face as her husband rested his cheek against hers. He had both hands positioned on her baby bump with his wedding band gleaming under the lights as the two posed for the sweet shot.

Emmy wrapped up the post with a close-up of a baby's footprint, introducing the third member of their little family without sharing her face. She paired the trio of snaps with a caption revealing that they welcomed their daughter on May 24, 2021, in the morning. 

Adorable Snaps

Emmy's fans raced to hit the like button. The post received over 798,200 likes within 13 hours of going live, including a like from fellow actress and mother Amanda Seyfried. The comments section was filled with congratulations and well wishes. 

While many fans likely know Emmy from her role on the television show Shameless, where she played the character of Fiona Gallagher for many seasons, she's also not afraid to branch out and take different roles, even ones where she has to switch up her appearance. As The Inquisitr reported back in 2020, she underwent a dramatic physical transformation for her role playing Los Angeles icon Angelyne.

Latest Headlines

Bethenny Frankel Celebrates National Wine Day With A Makeup-Free Share

May 26, 2021

Ashanti Poses In A Bold Pink Gown At A Kenyan Giraffe Sanctuary

May 26, 2021

Kim Kardashian Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Vivienne Westwood Gown

May 26, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin All Vintage Chic In Land Rover Shoot

May 26, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers: Kaido Defeats Luffy, Hunts Momonosuke Next

May 26, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Muscles Up For Power Workout She Calls 'A Work In Progress'

May 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.