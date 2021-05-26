Actress and singer Emmy Rossum shocked her 3.6 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, a trio of snaps in which she revealed that she had secretly given birth to her first child, a baby girl. She tagged her husband, producer, writer and director Sam Esmail, in the first slide of the post. The duo married in 2017.

Emmy hadn't given any type of indication to her fans or the public that she was expecting a child, instead choosing to share the announcement only after her daughter had been born.