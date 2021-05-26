Gymnast Nastia Liukin All Vintage Chic In Land Rover Shoot

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin wowed fans with an elegant summer look at a May 25 event organized in collaboration with South Carolina-based tanning brand, Charleston Glow. The Texas-raised former athlete, who treated herself and a handful of girlfriends to a fabulous vacation in Charleston earlier this month, returned to the picturesque city to shoot with the organic beauty brand, and the results were spectacular.

Photos shared on her Instagram page yesterday showed the five-time Olympic medalist rocking a vintage-style sundress while posing in front of a Land Rover. See the stunning pics below!