'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers: Kaido Defeats Luffy, Hunts Momonosuke Next

One Piece Chapter 1014 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece manga will finally feature the outcome of the battle between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. It is also set to show other interesting scenes, including the one-on-one fight between Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper and Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague.