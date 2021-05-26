'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers: Kaido Defeats Luffy, Hunts Momonosuke Next

The previous chapter of One Piece left fans in a cliffhanger regarding what really happened in the battle between Luffy and Kaido. One Piece Chapter 1014 will finally confirm that Kaido successfully defeats Luffy in their battle at the rooftop of his mansion on the island of Onigashima. As mentioned in the spoilers, Kaido is watching an unconscious Luffy while he's falling into the sea.

After that, Kaido would summon his subordinate, Bao Huang and order him to inform the entire island of Onigashima about the result of his fight with Luffy.