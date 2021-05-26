Trending Stories
US Politics

Ted Cruz Refuses To Reveal Whereabouts On 'Insurrection Eve,' Author Says

News & Politics

Bill Maher Says Liberals Are 'Wildly' Misinformed About Coronavirus 

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson's Statement Red Dress Deemed Inappropriate For Television

Celebrities

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Muscles Up For Power Workout She Calls 'A Work In Progress'

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers: Kaido Defeats Luffy, Hunts Momonosuke Next

Straw Hat Pirates' monster trio
Flickr | NMH.illusion
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

One Piece  Chapter 1014 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece manga will finally feature the outcome of the battle between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. It is also set to show other interesting scenes, including the one-on-one fight between Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper and Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague.

Kaido Defeats Luffy

Luffy in Gear Fourth Bouncman
Shutterstock | 984047

The previous chapter of One Piece left fans in a cliffhanger regarding what really happened in the battle between Luffy and Kaido. One Piece Chapter 1014 will finally confirm that Kaido successfully defeats Luffy in their battle at the rooftop of his mansion on the island of Onigashima. As mentioned in the spoilers, Kaido is watching an unconscious Luffy while he's falling into the sea.

After that, Kaido would summon his subordinate, Bao Huang and order him to inform the entire island of Onigashima about the result of his fight with Luffy.

Kaido Asks Straw Hat Pirates Alliance To Surrender & Become His Subordinates

Beast Pirates' official jolly roger
Shutterstock | 254826029

Aside from announcing his victory over Luffy, Kaido would also order Bao Huang to tell the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance to surrender and become his subordinates. While most pirates would immediately kill their enemies, Kaido is different. Instead of taking their lives, Kaido would try to persuade them to join him and form the strongest pirate crew in the world.

However, with their strong hatred of Kaido and the Beast Pirates, the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and specifically the samurais and the minks, is more likely to choose to die than become his subordinate.

Momonosuke Becomes Kaido's Next Target

When he's summoned by Kaido, Bao Huang would inform the Beast Pirates captain about the location of Kozuki Momonosuke. Momonosuke may not be powerful, but he's considered one of the most prominent figures in the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. To further break the enemies fighting spirits, Kaido would target Momonosuke next.

Before Kaido, Kurozumi Kanjuro would first find Momonosuke. One Piece Chapter 1014 would then feature Kaido appearing in front of the little lord and preparing to attack him with his giant club.

Chopper Faces Queen

One Piece Chapter 1014 is also set to feature the continuation of the battle between Chopper and Queen. After saving all the people who were infected by the virus, Chopper decided to engage in a one-on-one fight against Queen. To match the enemy's size, Chopper consumed a Rumble Ball that enabled him to become a giant monster.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece will reveal that Caesar Clown helped Chopper improve his Rumble Ball. Caesar made the effect of the Rumble Ball last longer than three minutes.

Latest Headlines

Savannah Chrisley Muscles Up For Power Workout She Calls 'A Work In Progress'

May 26, 2021

Carrie Underwood Enjoys Flexible Stretch In Powder-Pink Gym Look

May 25, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers: Peter's Scheme Puts Maxie And Baby In Danger

May 25, 2021

Kate Beckinsale Says She's 'Popping Out To Get Some Poutine'

May 25, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Leggings To The 'Best Store' She Knows

May 25, 2021

Donald Trump Touts Vaccine Development As Coronavirus Cases Fall 

May 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.